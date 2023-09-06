Police say human skull found in box of donations at a Goodwill store

Trending

A human skull was believed to be found in a box of donations at a Goodyear, Arizona store on Tuesday. (JHVEPhoto/Getty Images)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A human skull was believed to be found in a box of donations at a Goodyear, Arizona store on Tuesday.

A manager at a Goodwill store near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road called police after finding what was believed to be a human skull in a donation box, Goodyear Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police confirmed that the skull is in fact human and “appears to be historic.”

“Police took possession of what appears to be an actual human skull,” police said, according to KSAZ.

The skull has been taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for additional evaluation, according to KTVK.

Police said that the skull does not appear to be linked to a crime.

