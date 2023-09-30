Police: Multiple fatalities after truck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturns in Illinois

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. — Multiple people were killed in a crash Friday night involving a truck that was carrying ammonia near Teutopolis, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said just before 9:30 p.m. Friday troopers were notified about a crash on U.S. Highway 40 which is about a half a mile east of Teutopolis. The crash involved multiple vehicles including a semitruck that was leaking anhydrous ammonia.

Police say that people within about a mile radius of the crash have been evacuated due to “the plume from the ammonia leak.” Northeastern parts of Teutopolis have been evacuated. Multiple deaths have been reported.

At the scene, five deaths were reported, according to WCIA.

The highway between Teutopolis and Montrose is closed, according to The Associated Press.

“Crews are working to contain the leak while first responders and emergency workers continue to respond to the incident,” police say. According to CNN, crews are still in the area Saturday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ammonia is “a toxic gas or liquid that, when concentrated, is corrosive to tissues upon contact.” Exposure to ammonia in “sufficient quantities” can be deadly. High levels of ammonia can irritate and burn your skin, mouth, throat, lungs and eyes, according to CNN.

Anhydrous ammonia is toxic, the AP reported.

Anhydrous ammonia “is essentially pure (over 99 percent) ammonia,” according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. " ‘Anhydrous’ is a Greek word meaning ‘without water;’ therefore, anhydrous ammonia in ammonia without water,” CNN reported.