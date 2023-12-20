Pilot, news photographer killed in news helicopter crash

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. — A pilot and photographer who worked at the ABC affiliate in Philadelphia have been killed after the station’s helicopter crashed in New Jersey Tuesday night.

>> Read more trending news

The team’s names have not been released, WPVI reported.

“For now, we are not releasing the names of the crew members who died because family members are still being notified about the crash,” the station wrote on its website.

“They have a long history with our station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years.”

The team was returning to Philadelphia after covering an assignment at the Jersey Shore. It crashed in Washington Township, New Jersey around 8 p.m. Tuesday, less than 20 miles from Philadelphia.

WATCH LIVE: Officials are speaking now about the deadly 6ABC news helicopter crash. https://t.co/u8CjWPfQLX pic.twitter.com/GIiKNTScpY — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) December 20, 2023

The Eurocopter AS-350A-STAR helicopter had left Northeast Airport and circled Wharton State Forest before crashing, according to flight data compiled by WCAU.

New Jersey State Police found the helicopter wreckage in the woods, KYW reported.

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating the crash. There is no indication on why the helicopter crashed.