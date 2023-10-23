Pennsylvania firefighter dies in crash while responding to fire

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania firefighter died and another was injured after their vehicle struck a tree while they were responding to a fire on Friday night, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the West Whiteland Fire Company, firefighter Colin Reedy died after the accident, which occurred during a heavy rainstorm.

The crash occurred along Route 100 in Uwchlan Township at about 9:05 p.m. EDT, the Daily Times reported.

Reedy and fellow firefighter Emily Gindele were in the vehicle when it veered off the highway and struck the tree, KYW-TV reported.

The fire company received a dispatch for an alarm at 8:58 p.m. at Exton Square Parkway, the Daily Times reported.

The two firefighters were unconscious inside the vehicle when first responders arrived, according to the newspaper.

Reedy was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department wrote on Facebook. Gindele was listed in critical but stable condition.

“We ask that you keep the families of both firefighters and our members in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” the fire department wrote.

Funeral arrangements for Reedy will be announced at a later time, WTHM-TV reported.