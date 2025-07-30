Paul Mario Day, original vocalist for Iron Maiden, dead at 69

Paul Mario Day, the original vocalist for the 1970s British heavy metal band Iron Maiden, died Tuesday. He was 69.

Day died at his home in Australia after a battle with cancer.

The vocalist was recruited to join Iron Maiden by bassist Steve Harris in late 1975, and the group made its first live performance in May 1976.

Day remained with the band for 10 months, but left after being accused of lacking energy and charisma. His replacement, Dennis Wilcock, also had a short tenure. Paul Di’Anno then became lead vocalist but was fired for drug and alcohol abuse.

Bruce Dickinson then stepped in and became the band’s frontman.

We are deeply saddened that Paul Mario Day, Iron Maiden’s first ever vocalist back in 1975, has passed away. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Paul’s family and friends.



Paul was a lovely person and good mate.



— Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) July 30, 2025

After he left Iron Maiden, Day formed the band More in 1980.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the great More vocalist Paul Mario Day," More wrote in a Facebook post. “Paul was a huge part of the NWOBHM from his time in an early version of Iron Maiden, and of course his fantastic performance on the ‘Warhead’ album.”

Another loss in the metal

music world. 💔

RIP Paul Mario Day. 🕊



The original voice of@IronMaiden then bands

Sweet, Crimson Lake and

— 🎸Rⲟⲥⲕⲓⲛ' *Ⲙ*🎸 (@RockLovesMe2) July 30, 2025

Day was the lead singer for Wildfire from 1983 to 1984, and in 1985 he joined Andy Scott and Mick Tucker’s reformed Sweet, performing on their 1986 album “Live at the Marquee.”

“We needed a singer and when Paul arrived for the audition we looked no further,” Scott said.

Iron Maiden also issued a statement on social media, tweeting that "Paul was a lovely person and good mate.“

“Rest in peace, Paul.”

