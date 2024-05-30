Passport application is easier; walk-ins accepted

If you have plans for international travel and still need a passport, there’s good news. It has gotten easier to apply.

>> Read more trending news

The United States Postal Service announced earlier this month that any post office that processes passports will now also have some walk-in availability.

The USPS still suggests using the scheduler tool found at USPS.com. But if there isn’t a time that works for you, the post office will have at least three walk-in hours a week.

Either way, the USPS said the process is the same.

You start by going to the “online passport resource” page then follow the instructions. You will also have to get your documents in order. Finally, you use the appointment scheduler system to find a post office that has walk-in hours. Once you get to the post office, a postal employee will process the application and take the passport photo if needed.

In addition to passports, they will also take professional photos for a fee. To find a time, again, visit the appointment scheduler and select “Photo Services Only.”

More than 4,800 Post Offices across the country process new passport applications. Last year the USPS processed more than 8.5 million applications, not including ones that were renewed by mail, and expects more this year.

To renew a passport by mail, click here. Remember only adult passports can be renewed by mail. Passports for minors have to be done in person.

© 2024 Cox Media Group