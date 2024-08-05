Paris Olympics: Simone Biles falls from balance beam, goes out of bounds in floor, earns silver

Simone Biles has added another medal to her list, this time a silver after having a few stumbles during Monday’s competition.
Biles fell from the balance beam and went out of bounds twice during her floor routine.
The fall from the beam left her tied for fifth with teammate Suni Lee, NBC News reported. Italy’s Alice D’Amato won gold in that competition, according to the Olympics.
CNN said Biles had a fall in warm-ups and had pain in her left calf like she did last week. She performed on the beam with her calf taped.
The floor routine issues, however, did not stop her from bringing home another medal, this time a silver.
That makes her total for the Paris games three golds and one silver, with her total career Olympic medals a gymnastics record of 11 medals, CNN reported.
Her teammate earned bronze on the floor. Jordan Chiles, who was the last to perform, had earned fifth place with a 13.666, but challenged the difficulty store, adding another .1 point to make it 13.766, winning her the medal, knocking Ana Bărbosu of Romania from the podium.
