Owl rescued after getting stuck in soccer net

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — An owl was safely removed from a soccer net in Ohio on Wednesday.

On Facebook, the Willoughby Fire Department said that crews were called Wednesday afternoon to the Lost Nation Sports Park after an owl was caught in a soccer net.

The owl was removed carefully, fire crews said.

Once the bird was removed, crews called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for assistance, according to WOIO.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources sent a wildlife officer, who was able to transport the owl to a rehabilitation center so it could be evaluated and treated, fire crews said, according to the news outlet.

It’s not clear how or when the owl got stuck. It is also not clear what injuries, if any, the owl sustained.