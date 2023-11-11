Officer killed, another injured in shooting in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — A police officer was killed and another was injured during a shooting early Saturday morning in Austin, Texas. The suspected gunman was also killed.

Austin Police Department Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said they received a call around 3 a.m. Saturday. The caller was reportedly screaming and a woman had been stabbed at a house at 9308 Bernoulli Drive, according to KHOU. When officers arrived at the house, they learned that there were two people inside who were injured along with the suspect.

A third victim was able to escape from the house, Henderson said, according to the news station. They were found in the neighborhood by police. The victim was able to tell investigators that the suspect had a knife.

Sources said, according to KXAN, that officers were able to enter the house and get the hostages out when the suspect shot at officers. One of the officers was killed and another was shot. The injured officer was reportedly shot in the shoulder. The injured officer is believed to be in stable condition.

A firefight ensued and the suspect was hit, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two apparent victims of the suspect were located inside of the residence with fatal injuries” and were dead at the scene,” Henderson said, according to The Associated Press.

Saturday’s shooting marked the first time in over a decade since an Austin cop was killed while on duty, the newspaper reported.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson shared his condolences in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“My heart and the hearts of Austinites are broken this morning. This is a horrible moment for our city and those who protect us. I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer, for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family,” Watson said.

Investigators have not yet identified the two officers, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, according to the AP.