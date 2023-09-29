NSYNC drops first new song ‘Better Place’ in nearly 20 years

*NSYNC dropped a new track Friday called “Better Place” which is part of the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack.

The song was announced hours after the *NSYNC reunited at MTV VMAs on Sept. 12 where they presented Taylor Swift with the best pop video award, according to People Magazine.

Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone make up *NSYNC and they posted a video on Timberlake’s scoial media announcing the song on Sept. 14. The video starts with Timberlake approaching the other members asking them to work together on a song for a movie, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“That’s the first NSYNC song finished in 23 years,” Bass says at the end of the video,” Bass said at the end of the video, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The new “Trolls” movie is the third one in the installment, according to Variety. It follows Anna Kendrick’s character, Poppy, and Timberlake’s character, Branch, who become a couple. Poppy soon learns that Branch had a secret past where he was part of a boy band called “BroZone” along with his four brothers The band reunite in the trailer.

In addition to Kendrick and Timberlake, the film also have others featured in it including Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, RuPaul Charles, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar and Kenan Thompson, according to Variety.

It has been nearly 20 years since Justin Timberlake left *NSYNC, according to Variety. It has been about 10 years since the band last performed together.

“Troll Band Together” will be released in theaters on Nov. 17.

