Trending

No winner yet: Powerball reaches $1.25B

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Close up of lottery ticket
Jackpot grows Will you be playing the Powerball lottery? (LEe - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The dream of holiday billions is still alive. No one won the Powerball Jackpot on Monday, so it rolls over to $1.25 billion.

Read more trending news

The numbers pulled in the Dec. 15 drawing were 23-35-59-63-68 and Powerball 2. Not only did no one match all the numbers and the Powerball, no one matched five and had a Power Play option.

There were two winners in Arizona and California who matched five numbers but did not opt for the Power Play and won $1 million.

While the annuity payout would be $1.25 billion, if someone has all the right numbers on Wednesday and selects the lump sum cash payout, they will win $572.1 million.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

The next drawing is on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!