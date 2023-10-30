No more ads: Facebook, Instagram to offer subscription plans in Europe

Facebook and Instagram users in Europe will soon have a different experience using the social media platforms than users in the U.S.

Starting next month, Facebook and Instagram will be offering their users a subscription to allow them to skip seeing all of the ads, Meta said in a news release.

There will be two pricing options depending on how you access the platforms — €9.99 a month for using the web-based version or €12.99 a month for iOS or Android.

The subscription will work on all accounts in a user’s Accounts Center from now until March 1, when an additional €6 a month for web and €8 a month for iOS/Android will be added per account a user has.

Meta said it still believes in ad-supported internet and will continue providing free access but is offering subscription plans to comply with Europen regulations. The laws require users to give consent for collecting data for processing purposes. By using a subscription model, European leaders said that consent is implied if someone does not pay for an ad-free experience, Meta said.

The option will be available in European Union Countries, the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland.