Netflix star Paxton Singleton arrested for possessing alcohol as a minor

Paxton Singleton, who starred in “The Haunting of Hill House,” was arrested Friday in Arkansas on charges of loitering and possessing alcohol as a minor.

Singleton, 19, was arrested in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, according to police records obtained by Fox News, he was booked in the Fayetteville, Arkansas, jail at 9:40 p.m. on Friday.

He was released at 2:34 a.m. the following day on a $430 bond, according to TMZ.

Singleton played the character of Steven Crain in the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House,” which was released in 2018.

He has a court date scheduled for Feb. 29.

The legal age to purchase or possess alcohol in Arkansas is 21.

According to IMDb, Singleton also had roles in “The Rookie,” “Chicago Med,” and “Supernatural.” Most recently, Singleton worked on “Alice Fades Away,” and a film titled, “Breed.”

