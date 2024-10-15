Navy parachutist lands on mother, child during Fleet Week jump

SAN FRANCISCO — A Navy parachutist was off-target and instead of landing where he should have, he landed on a mother and daughter during San Francisco’s Fleet Week.

The jump happened on Sunday at the city’s Marina Green, the designated target, SFGate reported.

But instead of hitting the spot where the sailor was supposed to land, he fell onto a group of spectators on the area’s perimeter.

The mother and daughter, who were not identified, bore the brunt of the impact but had minor injuries. They were still taken to an area hospital by ambulance, fire department officials said.

The crash was under investigation. It is not known why the jump went bad, KRON reported.

The U.S. Navy released a statement saying, “Our thoughts are with the individual and their family. Safety is our number one priority. We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause,” KRON reported.





