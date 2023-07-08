Multiple people injured in shooting in at house party in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Police say that multiple people were injured in a shooting late Friday evening at a house party in El Paso, Texas.

The El Paso Police Department said that the shooting happened at a house party Friday night at a house in the 4500 block of Swan Drive, according to the El Paso Times.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the El Paso Country Club, KVIA reported, according to The Associated Press.

A spokesperson with the police told the El Paso Times that eight people were injured in the shooting. KVIA reported initially eight people but said police later said it was six people were injured. Police said some people could have refused to be taken to the hospital, which is why the number changed.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the news outlet, according to the AP, that three people had serious injuries.

There are no suspects in custody, according to KVIA.

Information about what led up to the shooting has not been released. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.