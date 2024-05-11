Mother found dead days before Mother’s Day after dog attack; kids also injured

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was found dead and multiple others were injured in an apparent dog attack in Quitman, Georgia.

The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house about multiple juveniles who were attacked by a dog in Quitman on Thursday just before 5 p.m., according to WTXL.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said when deputies arrived at the scene, they came face to face with multiple aggressive dogs, according to WALB. Authorities learned that multiple juveniles had been taken to an area hospital.

Authorities found the body of Courtney Williams, 35, in the house’s yard, according to WTXL. The sheriff’s office contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the news outlet. They will determine the cause and manner of death.

“I do feel for the family and for the kids because now they are going to have to celebrate Mother’s Day without their mother,” a neighbor told WALB.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

