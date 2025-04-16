More than 200 Big Lots locations to reopen

Big Lots is making a big comeback.

The discount retailer filed for bankruptcy and closed stores last year, but a new owner was found and stores are starting to reopen.

Variety Wholesalers is now in control of 219 Big Lots locations and two distribution centers. The deal to take over the closed Big Lots was cemented in December, with part of the agreement being to operate the stores under the Big Lots brand.

Some locations already reopened on April 10, and another 55 locations will reopen on May 1, with two rounds of openings happening through early June.

Variety Wholesalers promised “remodeled stores, a large selection of closeout deals and new merchandise categories, including apparel for the family and electronics.”

Nine stores in nine states reopened last week:

KENTUCKY

1342 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling

LOUISIANA

755 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

MISSISSIPPI

2605 W Main St, Tupelo, MS; 5778 Hwy 80 E, Pearl

NORTH CAROLINA

1432 E Dixie Dr, Asheboro

TENNESSEE

1041 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville

744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin

220 Dickson Plaza Dr, Dickson

VIRGINIA

2911 Hershberger Rd NW, Roanoke

Stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, West Virginia and several other states will reopen in the next three waves.

Stores that are set to open on May 1 are in 12 states, including Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The next group will open on May 15 in 13 states, with Florida added to the list of states, among others.

Additional locations will open by the end of June.

Once all the stores reopen, the entire chain will have a grand opening celebration in the fall.

“We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week, we’ll add more new products as we build towards the grand opening celebration in the fall,” the company said in a news release.

Variety Wholesalers is not the only company that purchased shuttered Big Lots locations.

Ocean State Job Lot said last month that it would buy 15 stores in Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also said it has purchased 40 closed Big Lots locations.

At the time of the bankruptcy, the original Big Lots had more than 800 locations nationwide.

