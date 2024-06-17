‘Moon Music’: Coldplay announces 10th record; LP made from plastic bottles

It’s been 3 years since Coldplay announced it would help the environment and reduce its carbon footprint by using solar-powered lights on its “Music of the Spheres” tour. The band is taking it a step further, using plastic bottles to press their newest album.

This is the first Coldplay album: since “Music of the Spheres” which was released in 2021, Variety reported.

The band announced its 10th record “Moon Music” and the vinyl records will be made from nine plastic bottles that have been recycled, the BBC reported.

But that isn’t all. The “notebook” edition vinyl will be made of 70% river plastic from Guatemala’s Rio Las Vacas.

The band said the move will help cut carbon emissions by 85% and will save 25 metric tons of virgin plastic typically used for a record release.

Those who prefer CDS over vinyl will also help the environment as the discs will be an EcoCD that is made from 90% recycled polycarbonate.

All formats of the first edition will be limited-edition and individually numbered, Billboard reported.

“Moon Music” will be released on Oct. 4. The first single, “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” will be released on Friday, Billboard reported. Fans, however, didn’t have to wait to hear the new music. Coldplay shared a preview on several social media channels earlier and performed it on Sunday during an appearance in Budapest.

“Moon Music” is available for preorder, Variety reported.

