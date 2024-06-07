Mike Tyson, Jake Paul’s fight rescheduled for Nov. 15

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s fight is scheduled to take place in November after Tyson had to reschedule the original date after falling ill on a flight last month.

The new date will be Nov. 15, according to The Associated Press.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” Tyson said in a statement released by Netflix, according to the AP. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

“New date, same place, same fate,” Paul said on social media, according to CNN.

new date for paul vs tyson ‼️ NOVEMBER 15, live on netflix #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/RguqcG2TIO — Netflix (@netflix) June 7, 2024

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement, according to ESPN. “We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross-generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come.”

Tyson became ill on a flight on May 26 from Miami to Los Angeles, the AP reported.

Tyson, 57, who was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing,” his representative said. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

The fight was originally announced in March for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Variety reported.

