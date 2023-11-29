Merry Christmas: ‘Die Hard’ returns to theaters for holidays

Nothing says Christmas like John McClane walking barefoot on broken glass in “Die Hard” but apparently the debate on whether the film is a Christmas movie or not may have come to an end.

Fans of “Die Hard” can celebrate the holidays by watching it on the big screen 35 years after it was first released.

Collider said it will be returning to select theaters on Dec. 8 and tickets are available now on Fandango.

If it isn’t going to be shown at a theater near you, or you want to watch Bruce Willis yell “yippee-ki-yay” from the comfort of your own home, it has landed on Hulu in the U.S. among other services and Disney+ internationally. In a recent promotion, Alfie Boe, with a choral backup, set the story straight — “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie.

When it first came out in 1988, 20th Century Studios didn’t bring up the Christmas aspect, despite being set during a Christmas party, KDVR reported. It was released in July that year so not during the holiday seasons.

An illustrated Christmas telling of “Die Hard: was released in 2017, adding fuel to the “it’s a Christmas movie” fire.

John McTiernan said that it’s up to the fans to decide if “Die Hard” was a Christmas movie or not, Collider reported.

