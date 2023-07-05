Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara welcome baby No. 2

Singer Meghan Trainor and actor Daryl Sabara have added to their family.

The entertainment couple announced that they welcomed their second son on July 1. The baby joins their 2-year-old son, Riley, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The baby’s birthday has significance for the couple, who were married in 2018. July 1 was the 7th anniversary of their first date, they said on social media.

Barry Bruce Trainor was born at 8 lbs, 7 oz. Trainor said on Instagram.

Trainor announced she was expecting during an interview with the “Today” show in January. Hoda Kotb opened Trainor’s newly-published book “Dear Future Mama,” showing a photo of a sonogram before Trainor stood up on her webcam to show off her baby bump.

She announced on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in April that they were expecting a boy, US Weekly reported.

