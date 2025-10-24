Trending

Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $680M

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mega Millions
Jackpot drawing FILE PHOTO: Mega Millions lottery numbers are drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays. (Timon - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

There are just hours left to get your tickets for Friday night’s drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot.

The estimated jackpot was set at $680 million annuity or a cash option of $318.2 million.

The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

No one chose all five correct numbers and one Mega Ball on Tuesday’s drawing. Those numbers were 2-18-27-34-59 and Mega Ball 18.

One ticket matched five numbers and, with the 3x multiplier, won $3 million.

The odds of winning something in the Mega Millions lottery are 1 in 35, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won was $1.602 billion, won on Aug. 8, 2023.

