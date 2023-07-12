Mega Millions: No winner; jackpot jumps to $560 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $560 million on Tuesday after no one matched all five numbers and the Megaball.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 10-17-33-51-64 with a Megaball of 05. The multiplier was 2X.

Update 12:47 a.m. EDT July 12: No one matched all five numbers and the Megaball, which means that Friday’s drawing will be worth $560 million.

The $560 million is the seventh-highest in the promotion’s history. If someone wins on Friday, they will also have a lump-sum cash option of $281.8 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

Lottery officials said that three tickets -- one each in California, South Dakota and Wisconsin -- matched five numbers and won $1 million apiece.

Original report: If someone wins Tuesday’s jackpot, they will have the option to take the prize as a lump-sum cash amount of $251 million.

The next drawing is Friday night.

Tuesday’s cash prize was the 14th-largest in the promotion’s history, according to the Mega Millions website.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

