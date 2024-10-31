McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: More people sickened in 13 states

The number of cases of illnesses linked to an E. coli outbreak connected to McDonald’s has risen.

The Food and Drug Administration now says that 90 people in 13 states have fallen ill, The Associated Press reported.

Last week the number of sick was 75. Twenty-seven people overall have been hospitalized and one person died.

The FDA said the cause of the outbreak was most likely the onions which were served slivered and raw on Quarter Pounders. They came from Taylor Farms, which has recalled its yellow onions sent to not only McDonald’s but also other restaurants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the onions were not available directly to consumers or at grocery stores.

The agency is inspecting the farm’s Colorado Springs location and another “onion grower of interest” in Washington, without naming the farm.

About 900 McDonald’s received onions from the Taylor Farms’ Colorado Springs location, the AP reported.

CDC officials believe that the danger of getting sick from E. coli is low, saying that the onions that were recalled should not be available. The AP said all of the illnesses came before the onions were removed from McDonald’s menus.

The outbreak was first announced on Oct. 22, CNBC reported.





