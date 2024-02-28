Marriott Bonvoy launches sweepstakes for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tickets, packages

Marriott Bonvoy announced on Tuesday that the company is sponsoring a sweepstakes that includes the chance to see Taylor Swift in concert in the U.S., Canada, or a venue in Europe.

>> Read more trending news

“Fueled by a deep desire to experience her shows live, Taylor Swift fans have traveled near and far to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and now, Marriott Bonvoy is helping fans make their passion a reality,” Peggy Roe, the executive vice president and chief customer Officer at Marriott International, shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.

The hotel company is offering fans one of three prizes: the “Vancouver Ultimate Concert Experience,” the “Where Can We Take You” concert package, and “An Unforgettable Experience.”

The “Vancouver Ultimate Concert Experience” includes a 4-day, 3-night trip to Vancouver, airfare, hotel accommodations, and two tickets to one of Swift’s shows from Dec. 6 through 8.

The “Unforgettable Experience” includes a trip to see Swift at three different tour stops at select shows across Europe, the U.S. and Canada. The four-day/ three-night trip includes airfare, hotel accommodations, and tickets. The “Where Can We Take You” package includes two tickets to see Swift in a select city across Europe, or her concerts across North America.

While you can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win, those who don’t want to take their chances can redeem reward points for another package. For 500,000 Marriott reward points, members can get two concert tickets, a two-night hotel stay at a Marriott Bonvoy portfolio property, dinner at one of Marriott Bonvoy’s premiere restaurants, transportation to and from the venue, and a spa treatment.

See the official rules at marriottbonvoy.com/TSTheErasTour.

© 2024 Cox Media Group