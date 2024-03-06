March “Meowness” allows Massachusetts library to “fur-give” overdue fees

March is the month when your cat -- or any cat -- can intercede on your behalf to clear your late fees at a public library in Massachusetts, according to The New York Times.

>> Read more trending news

The Worcester Public Library in Worcester, Massachusetts announced that March is the month of forgiveness for members who can clear their records by bringing in a photo, drawing, or magazine clipping of a cat -- any cat will do if they don’t own one, the Times reported.

One 7-year-old boy who never returned a copy of “Captain Underpants” got his library card reactivated after the staff gave him crayons and pencils to draw one.

The library called the program March Meowness -- a so bad it’s-good pun on March Madness -- as the way for all seven branches to re-instate members who lost or destroyed any borrowed items and stopped coming to the library to avoid paying the late fees.

“We understand accidents can happen, and sometimes fees might hold you back from fully using your public library. We hope that you will join us as we celebrate March Meowness at all of our Worcester Public Library locations,” stated the Worcester Public Library according to WWLP.

In just a few days, the program has already generated hundreds of returns, multiple postings of random cat photographs on the library’s Facebook page, and photographs and drawings pinned on a growing “cat wall” in the main building.

The library will host other cat-themed events all month, among them, DIY cat toys learning how to do cat eye makeup, and a viewing of the movie “Cats.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group