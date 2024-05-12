Man who received pig kidney transplant has died

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who became the first living person to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant has died nearly two months after he underwent the procedure, hospital officials said on Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

Officials with Massachusetts General Hospital announced that Richard “Rick” Slayman, 62, of Weymouth had died but did not elaborate, WFXT-TV reported. Officials did say that there was no indication that his transplant was a factor in his death, according to the television station.

“Mr. Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation,” hospital officials said in a statement. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Slayman’s family and loved ones as they remember an extraordinary person whose generosity and kindness touched all who knew him.”

The Weymouth man who became the first person to receive a genetically edited pig kidney in March has died, Mass General Hospital says. https://t.co/BGQjqaWuU4 pic.twitter.com/SZWznSZchC — Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 11, 2024

Slayman received the transplant on March 16 at the hospital’s transplant center. The procedure took approximately four hours as doctors transplanted the pig kidney with 69 genomic edits into Slayman’s body, WFXT reported.

Slayman had been on dialysis for seven years before receiving his original kidney transplant in December 2018, according to the television station. He had also been living with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension, the television station reported.

Doctors recommended the pig kidney transplant after Slayman developed complications and was forced to resume dialysis in May 2023, according to WFXT.

Slayman was discharged from the hospital on April 3 with a clean bill of health.

“The care I received was exceptional and I trust the physicians of the Mass General Brigham health system with my life,” Slayman said at the time. “I’m excited to resume spending time with my family, friends, and loved ones free from the burden of dialysis that has affected my quality of life for many years.”

In a statement, Slayman’s family said they were “deeply saddened” by his death but took “great comfort knowing he inspired so many.”

“Millions of people worldwide have come to know Rick’s story. We felt -- and still feel -- comforted by the optimism he provided patients desperately waiting for a transplant,” the statement read. “To us, Rick was a kind-hearted man with a quick-witted sense of humor who was fiercely dedicated to his family, friends, and co-workers. We are extremely grateful to his care team across Massachusetts General Hospital and Mass General Brigham.

“After his transplant, Rick said that one of the reasons he underwent this procedure was to provide hope for the thousands of people who need a transplant to survive. Rick accomplished that goal and his hope and optimism will endure forever. His legacy will be one that inspires patients, researchers, and health care professionals everywhere. Our family asks for respectful privacy as we remember the beautiful soul of our beloved Rick.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group