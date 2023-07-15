Man set fire that killed himself, his 7-year-old son

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — During an argument with his child’s mother, a man set his house on fire that killed him and his son in Albuquerque, New Mexico, earlier this week.

The Albuquerque Police Department said that a father was involved in a domestic dispute with the child’s mother where he had reportedly threatened her with a knife before he set the house on fire, KRQE reported.

The fire happened Monday morning on Pitt Street in Albuquerque, according to the news outlet.

The father was identified as Luiz Barraza-Robles, 42, according to The Associated Press.

“Based upon the evidence at this time, Luis was responsible for lighting the fire that took his life and the life of the juvenile male,” police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said, according to the AP. “Luis attempted to leave the residence with his son, but both succumbed to the effects of smoke inhalation prior to exiting the home.”

The child’s mother survived the fire by hiding in the bathroom until fire crews arrived, according to the AP.