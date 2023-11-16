Man sentenced for killing, intending to eat bald eagle

Trending

Domingo Zetino Hernandez had been in custody since March 20, 2023.

Sentenced: Domingo Zetino Hernandez was sentenced to time served. (Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

OMAHA, Neb. — A man convicted of fatally shooting a bald eagle in northeastern Nebraska with the intention of eating the large bird was sentenced to time served on Wednesday.

Domingo Zetino Hernandez, 21, of Guatemala, appeared Tuesday in a federal court in Omaha, KETV reported. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska, Hernandez had been in custody since March 20 and was convicted of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which was enacted in 1940.

Authorities are still looking for a second man involved in the case. Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin, of Norfolk, Nebraska, also from Guatemala, remains at large, KOLN-TV reported.

Hernandez, who pleaded guilty in August, is subject to removal with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, KCAU-TV reported.

Deputies: Men killed, planned to eat bald eagle

On Feb. 28, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle northwest of the Wood Duck Recreation Area. Investigators said they located a vehicle in a field and made contact with two men who had a dead bald eagle.

Authorities said both Zetino Hernandez and Hernandez Tziquin were inside the vehicle, KETV reported. Law enforcement officials searched the trunk of the vehicle and found the dead bald eagle, according to the television station.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the two men admitted to deputies that they intended to cook and eat the bald eagle.

The bird carcass and rifle used to kill the eagle were taken by Nebraska Game and Parks officials, according to KCAU.

