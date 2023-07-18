Man, his dog rescued after being stranded at sea for 3 months

After three months adrift at sea a man and his dog will soon be back on solid land.

Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, 54, was found floating on his incapacitated catamaran called Aloha Toa when he was rescued by a tuna boat from Mexico, The Associated Press reported.

Shaddock and his dog Bella were in international waters in the Pacific Ocean about 1200 miles from land and were in a “precarious” state when they were found.

#EXCLUSIVE: A Sydney sailor who survived months at sea eating raw fish and drinking rainwater with his dog is "stable and very well". #9Newshttps://t.co/r9ZUg7CX81 — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) July 16, 2023

The man and his dog were first spotted by a helicopter that was accompanying the tuna boat, 9 News in Australia reported.

They had no food and no shelter.

The Aloha Toa was damaged in a storm with the electronics on board becoming inoperable. He had been sailing from La Paz, Mexico, to French Polynesia with the trip starting in April, but weeks later, the trip was over, transitioning to a voyage of survival.

“I’ve been through a very difficult ordeal at sea and I’m just needing rest and good food because I’ve been alone at sea a long time,” Shaddock told 9 News. “Otherwise, I’m in very good health.”

He said he and Bella survived by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater, he told 9 News. Also, having Bella with him helped a “tremendous amount.”

The tuna boat’s crew, captained by Oscar Meza Oregón, gave them medical aid, food and water and were taking Shaddock to the Pacific coast port of Manzanillo.



