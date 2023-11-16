Man found guilty of trying to kidnap Nancy Pelosi, attacking her husband

A federal jury found David DePape guilty Thursday of attempting to kidnap former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband with a hammer last year, according to multiple reports.

Jurors deliberated for about eight hours before reaching their unanimous verdict on Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Associated Press reported. Following his conviction, DePape faces a likely decades-long prison sentence.

Court records showed the 43-year-old told authorities that he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi — who he saw as the “‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party” — hostage after breaking into the family’s home in San Francisco early on the morning of Oct. 28, 2022.

In court, he said he planned to dress in an inflatable unicorn costume and interrogate Nancy Pelosi on camera about a right-wing conspiracy involving former President Donald Trump called “Russiagate,” according to KQED. Instead, he found Paul Pelosi sleeping in bed. His wife was miles away in Washington D.C. at the time of the attack.

Paul Pelosi managed to call 911 during the break-in, and responding officers found both him and DePape clutching a hammer when they arrived. When officers ordered DePape to drop the hammer, he refused and instead swung it at Paul Pelosi, hitting the 83-year-old in the head and leaving him with a skull fracture and other injuries.

DePape, who had pleaded not guilty, also faces state charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

