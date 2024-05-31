Trending

Man drowns in freak accident at Lake Lanier when seat becomes unbolted from boat

By Tom Ensey, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bass boat accident in Georgia Bass boat cruising along edge of dead tree forest. (KeithSzafranski/Getty Images)

HALL COUNTY, Georgia — Matthew Mayo, 74, was fishing with his wife at Lanier Point on Lake Lanier when he fell out of a bass boat into the water and did not resurface, according to WSBTV.

The seat on his boat became unbolted from the floor when the man tried to sit down, causing him to fall into the water, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Game Wardens found Mayo’s body in 6 feet of water using a boat that was mounted with SONAR. Hall County Fire Rescue recovered his body using a remote vehicle, the TV station reported.

