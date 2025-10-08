Man charged with setting deadly Palisades Fire in January

A 29-year-old man is facing charges that he started the fire that grew into the deadly and costly Palisades Fire in January.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli announced on X that Jonathan Rinderknect, 29, was charged with maliciously starting the blaze on New Year’s Day.

Rinderknecht is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon.

Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January.

⁰The complaint alleges that Rinderknecht's started a fire in Pacific Palisades on New Year's Day --… pic.twitter.com/UzrFa0Lmrz — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 8, 2025

Essayli said that Rinderknecht created images using ChatGPT that showed a burning city.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group