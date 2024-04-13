Man charged with murder after body parts found near Wisconsin park

MILWAUKEE — A man is facing charges after a missing woman’s severed leg was found in Cudahy, Wisconsin, earlier this month, officials say.

Sade Robinson, 19, was reported missing by a friend on April 2, The Associated Press reported.

Someone who worked in the building where she lived told investigators that Robinson was excited about a date she had the day before, WISN reported. Investigators found surveillance video of the date between Robinson and Maxwell Anderson, according to the AP.

Robinson’s car was found the following morning burned, WDJT reported.

Anderson was arrested on April 4 which happened to be about two days after a leg was found near Lake Michigan in Cudahy. According to the AP, the leg was reportedly cut just below the hip. The remains were found by someone passing by the area.

More human remains were found on April 5 and 6 but according to the AP, those have not yet been positively identified.

“At this point in time, we don’t believe there are any other victims out there,” Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball said, according to the AP.

Anderson has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property that was not a building, according to WDJT. He is being held on a $5 million bond, the AP reported.

A criminal complaint obtained by WITI said that Anderson had “intentionally killed and then dismembered Robinson with the intent to conceal the homicide.”

“I would like to thank our detectives and ISB supervisors, as well as MPD investigators, for their diligent work,” Ball said. “With little rest and a great deal of pressure, they have remained focused and relentless, 24 hours a day. Their efforts to carefully build this case with a host of other partners to locate and tie together evidence, will go a long way towards bringing justice and, hopefully, peace to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson.”

“The Milwaukee Police Department is grateful for the efforts of the Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and other federal and local law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts to gather facts and evidence to bring charges,” Chief Jeffrey Norman said. “Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson. This is a horrendous tragedy and above all else, I cannot imagine the pain you must be going through. I would like to express my deepest and most sincere sympathy.”

No information has been released about a positive motive, according to WISN.

