Man accused of using obituaries to break into homes of deceased residents

A Pennsylvania man is accused of searching obituaries, and then breaking into the homes of deceased residents after he discovered their addressses, prosecutors said.

According to Berks County online court records, Derrick Richard Raker, 39, of Reading, was arrested on Feb. 27.

In a Facebook post, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office said that Raker was facing 34 charges. They include eight counts of burglary, eight counts of criminal trespass, eight counts of theft by unlawful taking and nine counts of persons not to possess firearms. He was also facing one count of criminal mischief, WHTM reported.

According to prosecutors, Raker regularly searched obituaries and then looked for their addresses. The suspect then would allegedly burglarize the deceased person’s residence.

Prosecutors said that “numerous” valuables were taken, including firearms.

The incidents took place throughout Berks County and in the Lebanon County town of East Hanover Township in Lebanon County, WHP reported.

Bond for Raker was set at $1 million, the district attorney’s office said. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 11, WHP reported.

