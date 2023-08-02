Man accused of killing kitten by throwing it against wall during argument

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend’s pet kitten by throwing the feline against the wall at a San Antonio hotel, authorities said.

Robert Martinez, of San Antonio, was arrested Tuesday on his 43rd birthday and was booked on a third-degree felony charge for cruelty to a nonlivestock animal, a third-degree felony, according to Bexar County online court records.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman called authorities and accused Martinez of assaulting her at the Staybridge Suites hotel in San Antonio on Tuesday, KABB-TV reported.

According to the woman, the couple argued and Martinez allegedly began throwing items around the room, according to KSAT-TV.

KABB reported that Martinez allegedly picked up the woman’s kitten and threw it across the room. When officers arrived, they observed the dead feline on the floor near the wall, surrounded by blood, according to the television station.

Martinez, who had fled the scene, was later arrested by police and booked into the Bexar County Jail. His bail has been set at $10,000, online records show.