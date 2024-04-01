Man accused of fatally shooting 2 people in pickup during fight over blocked road

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma man is accused of fatally shooting two people inside a pickup truck on Saturday after an argument over a blocked road at a mobile home park escalated, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department, Elwyn Lopez, 22, is facing two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused in the shooting deaths of Luis Garcia and Jose Garcia-Reyes. The men were found dead inside a pickup truck that was in the middle of the road, police said.

Tulsa police responded to a shooting at the mobile home park near Admiral and 121st E. Avenue at about 11 p.m. CDT, KTUL-TV reported.

According to police, officers at the scene learned there was an altercation in the mobile home park about a truck driving the street, KOKI-TV reported. Police said at one point during the dispute, Lopez exited a nearby residence and approached the pickup.

According to police, Lopez allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle, killing both men, KTUL reported.

After conducting interviews with witnesses, police were able to identify Lopez and he was arrested without incident, KOKI reported.

