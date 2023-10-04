Man accused of attacking landlord with machete

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — An argument between a tenant and a landlord became violent Monday night in Providence, Rhode Island.

Charles Manuel, 70, allegedly hit the victim with a machete to the left side of her face when she was trying to collect his rent, Providence Police Department said, according to WPRI.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Monday at 275 Grove Street, the news outlet reported.

The victim was identified by WJAR as Idalia Montalvo.

Montalvo told the news outlet she had to get 15 stitches in her face.

She also said that she owns the building and that Manuel had been renting from her for the last 13 years. Montalvo asked Manuel to leave after they got into an argument about rent, WJAR reported.

“He went inside the room, he has a machete, and he slapped me in my face with the machete,” she told the news station.

Manuel was arrested and charged with assault and/or battery and assault to a person over the age of 60 causing bodily injury, WPRI reported.

Manuel is expected back in court on Jan. 17, 2024, according to WJAR.