Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade unveils star-studded plans

Stars will shine during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Alison Brie will get the spectacle started when she cuts the ribbon to allow the parade to step off in New York City.

Then several celebrities will be featured in the annual tradition, including Dan + Shay, Coco Jones, Idina Menzel, Lea Salonga, Joey McIntyre and The Temptations, Macy’s said in a news release.

Even the members of the New York Liberty will be there after celebrating their WNBA Championship.

As always, the Radio City Rockettes will be kicking their way in front of Macy’s flagship store while Broadway musical casts from “Death Becomes Her” and “The Outsiders” will perform.

The parade by the numbers:

22 balloons

33 floats

17 Ballonicles (bike-mounted balloons)

700+ clowns in 28 crews

11 marching bands

24 performers

4 performance groups

5,000 volunteers

The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will occur on Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m.

For those able to make the trip to New York City, the balloon inflation will happen on Nov. 27 on the city’s Upper West Side.

The parade began in 1924, but was canceled in 1942, 1943 and 1944 for World War II, Macy’s said. The parade’s 100th anniversary will be marked in 2026.





© 2024 Cox Media Group