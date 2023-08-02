Lighthouse seen in ‘Forrest Gump’ struck by lightning

PORT CLYDE, Maine — The lighthouse that was featured in the movie, “Forrest Gump,” was struck by lightning last week which has caused the popular visitor attraction to go dark in Port Clyde, Main.

Marshall Point Lighthouse on its website said that the lighthouse tower was hit by lightning on July 27. They said that the coast guard removed the damaged light for repair or replacement.

The lightning reportedly took out the light and foghorn, the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum director, Nat Lyon, said, according to The Associated Press. It also damaged the associated circuitry. Basically, the lighthouse has gone dark.

The lighthouse itself was not damaged but the lightning rod was, according to the AP.

“It fried everything. It fried the light, the circuit breakers, the foghorn,” Lyon said Wednesday, according to the AP. “At this point, we have a lightless lighthouse until the Coast Guard can effect the repairs.”

The lighthouse was established in 1832, according to the AP.

The lighthouse was featured in “Forrest Gump” in 1994 according to the Courier-Gazette. It was featured in the part where Gump (Tom Hanks) finished his cross-country run.

There is no estimate yet when the lighthouse will be operational or even fixed, according to the newspaper. The lightkeeper’s house was reportedly not damaged.

National Lighthouse Day is on Aug. 7 and Lyon said, according to the AP, that it will be open to the public. There will be no light but people can still climb up to the top of the stairs.

More information about the lighthouse can be found on its website.