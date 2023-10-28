Lewiston shootings: Suspect in Maine shooting that killed 18 has been found dead after manhunt

Law officials say that the suspect in the Lewiston killings on Wednesday has been found dead, according to The Associated Press.

Robert Card, 40, was wanted in connection with the mass shooting that left 18 people dead and 13 injured in Schemengees Bar and Grilles and Just-In-Time Recreation on Wednesday.

A law enforcement official reportedly told the police that Card is to have believed died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

U.S. Sen. Angus King told the Bangor Daily News that Card was found at a Lisbon recycling center where he used to work. He was reportedly shot in the same clothes that he had on.

The facility is about a mile from the boat launch where Card’s car was found Wednesday evening, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Multiple people reported a sudden surge in police activity in Lisbon around 8 p.m. and Maine State Police called the news conference around 9 p.m., the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

Card was a U.S. Army reservist. According to the AP, he went through a mental health evaluation in mid-July after he had been acting erratically during training.

Card was sought after the shootings Wednesday night and had murder warrants issued against him.

A news conference is expected to take place at 10 p.m. EDT.

