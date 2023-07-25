Trending

LeBron James’ son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest during USC practice

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Cardiac arrest FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Bronny James, LeBron James, Zhuri James, and Bryce James attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice on Monday. He is recovering from the health scare. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The son of NBA great LeBron James has suffered a health emergency.

>> Read more trending news

Bronny James, 18, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice with the USC basketball team on Monday, Sports Illustrated reported.

He is an incoming freshman.

The James family released a statement to The Athletic’s Shams Charania saying that Bronny James collapsed on the court and was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.

TMZ reported that a 911 call was placed at 9:26 a.m. Monday from the college’s Galen Center. Bronny James was apparently unconscious and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The teen was a McDonald’s All-American his senior year in high school and his father has said he wants to play with his son in the NBA.

Bronny James averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists his senior season at Sierra Canyon School, TMZ reported.

Image 1 of 25

Photos: LeBron James through the years Here are some memorable photos of NBA icon LeBron James through the years. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!