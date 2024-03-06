Las Vegas’ Bellagio pauses its fountain show when rare yellow-billed loon bird visits

LAS VEGAS — On social media, the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada said it paused its shows at their foundation because of a rare bird.

The hotel and casino said it has worked with Nevada wildlife officials to help rescue a yellow-billed loon bird, according to The Associated Press. The rare bird likes the Lake Bellagio.

At first, MGM Resorts International paused the fountain show in order to figure out how to go on, a spokesperson said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

On Wednesday, The Nevada Department of Wildlife was able to capture the bird, the newspaper reported. It was then relocated to a remote area.

It is not clear when the shows at the fountains are expected to restart.

“We are happy to welcome the most exclusive guests,” the Bellagio said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The Fountains of Bellagio are paused as we work with state wildlife officials to rescue a Yellow-billed Loon, one of the 10 rarest birds in the U.S., that has found comfort on Las Vegas’ own Lake Bellagio.”

The National Park Service said that the yellow-billed loon “is an international species of concern considered to be one of the 10 rarest birds that regularly breed on the mainland U.S.”

