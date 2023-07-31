Lady Gaga pays tribute to Tony Bennett

More than a week after the death of singer Tony Bennett, his collaborator, Lady Gaga, has paid tribute to the crooner.

>> Read more trending news

Gaga took to Instagram saying in part, “I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together.”

The post also included a photo of the duo in an embrace.

Bennett died on July 21 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, E! News reported.

Gaga and Bennett met in 2011 when she performed at the Robin Hood Foundation gala, according to People magazine.

Bennett told the publication in 2016, “Ever since then, we’ve just been close. We just love performing with one another.”

He performed live one final time with Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 in the concert “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” Variety reported.

They also released two albums — 2014′s “Cheek to Cheek” and 2021′s “Love for Sale.”

Gaga said, “I’ve been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time. We had a very long and powerful goodbye.”

She said that she and Bennett had a true friendship despite the 59-year age gap. Gaga is 37, Bennett was 96, People magazine reported.

“My real true friend. Our age difference didn’t matter -- in fact, it gave us each something neither of us had with most people. We were from two different stages in life entirely--inspired.”

She finished the long post simply with “I love you Tony. Love, Lady.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 38 Photos: Tony Bennett through the years Here are some memorable photos of singer Tony Bennett through the years. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images 8th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Photos: Lady Gaga through the years Check out these memorable photos of pop superstar Lady Gaga through the years. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

©2023 Cox Media Group