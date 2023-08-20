Kitten found in stolen car belonged to one of the suspects, police say

MERIDEN, Conn. — As police were searching a stolen vehicle last week, officers discovered a kitten inside in Meriden, Connecticut.

The Meriden Police Department said the kitten was recovered after a stolen car crashed earlier this week. Officers worked to investigate who the kitten belonged to and learned that one of the juveniles that was arrested was its owner.

The juvenile did not tell the police about the kitten or have anyone call them about the feline but once officers learned who it belonged it, they were able to return it to the juvenile’s mother, police say.

“We appreciate everyone’s efforts in sharing the post and raising awareness of our efforts to reunite him with his family. It was a response to one of the posts that led us back to the juvenile. We also appreciate all the calls and emails to our Animal Control Officers with offers to adopt our furry friend,” police said on Facebook.

The kitten was found under a seat in the car that crashed with a police car, according to The Associated Press.

Officers pursued the car because it was reportedly used in armed robberies in multiple communities earlier in the day, the AP reported.

After the crash six suspects fled the area, the AP reported. All six were eventually arrested.