Johnny Wactor murder: Search warrants served

LOS ANGELES — Search warrants were issued in the investigation of the murder of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor.

TMZ reported that the Los Angeles Police Department said members of the Florencia 13 gang were identified in the shooting of Wactor in May.

Police said fingerprints led them to the suspects.

Just over a week ago, police released grainy images of the people they said shot and killed Wactor, along with a vehicle that was connected to his death. At the time police did not release any additional details other than the photos.

ABC News reported that arrests were underway Thursday morning.

Wactor was shot and killed outside Level 8 club in downtown Los Angeles after he had worked a shift as a bartender at the nightspot. He and a coworker were leaving the bar when he saw someone trying his vehicle’s catalytic converter. They had jacked up his car to get underneath it. When Wactor approached the group one of them opened fire, hitting the actor in the chest, KTTV reported.

Wactor’s friends and family held a march on Wednesday demanding the city to find those who were responsible for killing him, TMZ reported.

Johnny Wactor Death Scarlett Wactor, the mother of late actor Johnny Wactor, speaks during a news conference outside Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. asking citizens to help find the suspects that murdered the former "General Hospital" actor. At right, detective Moses Castillo. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Check back for more on this developing story.





