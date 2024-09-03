Joey Chestnut beats Takeru Kobayashi; breaks world record

Joey Chestnut reigns supreme.

The record-breaking competitive eater has broken yet another record.

Chestnut faced off his rival Takeru Kobayashi, not during the annual July 4th Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, but a few weeks later on a Netflix special event.

“Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” occurred on Labor Day in Las Vegas, TMZ reported. It had many of the same rules that the Nathan’s event has — eat as many hot dogs in 10 minutes. The only difference was, the men had to eat the hot dog in the bun, not separated and dipped in water as in the Coney Island event, Sports Illustrated reported.

When the clock ran out, Chestnut was the victor, eating a world-record 83 hot dogs. Kobayashi had eaten 66 which was a personal record in what was billed his final competition before retiring.

Joey Chestnut beats Takeru Kobayashi AND his own World Record with 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes. #ChestnutVSKobayashi pic.twitter.com/ThF9GSkWQF — Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2024

Chestnut was the previous record holder, eating 76 hot dogs in 2021, CNN reported.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been trying to hit 80 hot dogs for years and without Kobayashi I was never able to do it. He drives me,” Chestnut said after the competition.

“I feel like I did everything I could,” Kobayashi said, according to CNN.

The pair last competed against each other in 2009 with Chestnut eating 68 hot dogs and buns. Kobayashi had set an old personal record of 64 1/2, which stood until this week. Kobayashi stepped away from the competitive eating game for 15 years.

Kobayashi had been the consecutive champion from 2001 through 2006 until Chestnut came on the scene and beat him in what would become Chestnut’s 16 titles.

Chestnut was banned from competing in this year’s contest after signing a deal with Impossible Foods. Patrick Bertoletti won the annual event, eating 58 hot dogs, Sports Illustrated reported.

In addition to having a mega meal, Chestnut walked away with $100,000 prize money, a hot dog-shaped trophy and a World Wrestling Entertainment-designed champion belt, CNN reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 LIVE Chestnut Vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef At The Hyper X Arena At The Luxor LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Rob Riggle, Takeru Kobayashi, David Neptune and Nikki Garcia onstage during LIVE Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef at the Hyper X Arena at the Luxor on September 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024) (David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

© 2024 Cox Media Group