Jets center Nick Mangold dies weeks after asking for kidney donation

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold has died at the age of 41.

Mangold had been diagnosed with a genetic issue in 2006 that led to chronic kidney disease. He had been on dialysis while waiting for a transplant, going so far as to ask fans to help him find a kidney in a social media post on Oct. 14.

He wrote, “I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time.”

“While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead,” he said. “I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon,” he went on to say.

The Jets, however, announced on Sunday that Mangold died Saturday night from complications from kidney disease.

Owner Woody Johnson said in a statement, "Nick was more than a legendary center. He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Mangold was a 2006 first-round draft pick from Ohio State and spent his career of 11 years with the Jets. He had seven Pro Bowl trips and two All-Pro honors. He also led the team to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2009 and 2010.

He was inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2022 and had made the list of 52 Modern-Era players who may be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 2026. The list of nominees will be cut to 25 semifinalists, then 20, then the eight inductees, who will be announced on Feb. 7, the day before Super Bowl LX on

Mangold leaves behind his wife, Jenny and four children, according to Johnson.

