Jaguars, Commanders to host games in London

Jacksonville and Washington will be hosting pro football games in London during the 2026 season, with the Jaguars becoming the first team to host two overseas contests in the same season, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

The Jaguars will play back-to-back games in the United Kingdom in October, the league announced, hosting one game at Wembley Stadium and the other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Commanders will play their home game at Tottenham, ESPN reported.

Opponents and dates will be announced later, the cable sports network reported. There will be a record nine international NFL games played across seven countries during the 2026 season.

In a statement, Jaguars coach Liam Coen said that London was “undoubtedly” the team’s “home away from home.”

“We have a passionate and knowledgeable fan base in London, built over time and still growing, and we’re making a positive impact with fans throughout the United Kingdom as well,” Coen said. “With two games in London in 2026, it’s going to be great fun for our fans in London as well as for everyone in Jacksonville who will be making the trip. I’m definitely looking forward to it, and I know our players are happy to return as well.”

This will be the 15th time the Jaguars have played in London; all but three of their games have been played at Wembley Stadium. The team is 7-7 in the UK, including a 2-1 mark at Tottenham, ESPN reported.

The Jaguars will be overseas more because renovations to EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville will reduce capacity in Jacksonville to 42,507 this season, according to The Associated Press. The Jaguars will be fully displaced in 2027, with most of their home games held in Orlando. They can play up to three home games internationally that season, the news organization reported.

The Commanders will be playing in their third overseas game; Washington lost to the Miami Dolphins last season in Madrid and played to a tie against the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium in 2016.

“Last season’s trip to Madrid was personally unforgettable, and a tremendous milestone for our organization,” Commanders managing partner Josh Harris said in a statement. “Playing in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Spain and experiencing the passion of fans was truly special and reaffirmed the power of and excitement for the Commanders and NFL globally.

“London is home to some of the most passionate sports fans in the world. We’re grateful for the opportunity to bring the Commanders and NFL football to this unique city.

Other international games scheduled for the 2026 season will be held at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Germany, Stade de France in Paris and Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Detroit Lions would be one of the teams playing in Munich, ESPN reported.

