‘It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye’: Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to Matthew Perry

It’s been more than two weeks since Matthew Perry was found dead at his home in California. But one of his “Friends” cast members recently paid tribute to the actor.

>> Read more trending news

Matt LeBlanc shared photos of Perry on Instagram, writing about how much of an influence Perry had on him.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” LeBlanc wrote.

He ended the message in what many may consider a lighthearted way, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Perry and LeBlanc played roommates Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing over the 10 seasons of “Friends.” The show ran from 1994 to 2004.

LeBlanc’s post comes after he along with the remaining castmates — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer — released a joint statement, that read: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family, There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” “Good Morning America” reported.

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub on Oct. 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is pending toxicology results, CBS News reported.

Perry was 54, CNN reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Remembering Matthew Perry A person takes pictures of a makeshift memorial for Matthew Perry outside the building known as the "Friends" building in New York, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Fans lingered in the rain, taking pictures and leaving flowers on the corner outside the building shown in exterior shots on the popular TV show. Perry, who played Chandler Bing on NBC’s “Friends” for 10 seasons, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 54. (AP Photo/Brooke Lansdale) (Brooke Lansdale/AP)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 1994: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing on "Friends" in 1994. (Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)





©2023 Cox Media Group